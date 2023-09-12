7 Outfits From Vicky Kaushal's Closet That Are Perfect For The Upcoming Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
Take inspiration from Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on how to style a short kurta with black pants. This is a look that will simply make heads turn
A velvet Sherwani is something perfect for a grand festive event. You can also wear this at a friend's sangeet
Long Bandhni Kurta is something that will never go out of style. You can pair it up with a white cotton pyjamas or any pants of your choice. This is a light weight clothing option for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
A shirt-Kurta is another fusion clothing that is currently in trend. You can pair it up with denims or any pants of your choice. You can add accesories of your choice to finish the look
Kurta with a blazzer jacket is another options to try this festive season. Youc an wear it at both daya nd night events
A printed kurta with pants is another options for those who love to wear lightweight clothes and choose comfort. You can choose to add a different accessories to finish the look
Long Blazzer look is a perfect choice for a night event. You can pair it up with a sunglass and shoes of your choice to glamm up your night
