8 Deepika Padukone Outfits That Are Perfect For The Upcoming Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
Take a cue from Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on how to pair a halter neck blouse with a chiffon saree. Finish the look with a hair bun, bold red lips and kohl eyes
Straight loose kurta with a churidaar pant is perfect for the ones who love to dress up simple and light. Pair it up with bold eyes and long earrings. Do not forget carry a statement handbag to finish the look
Who doesn't like a pant suit? Try out this zari work pant suit with a cape like Dupatta. Finish the look with a pony tail hair and a maang teeka
A classic saree can never go out of style. Pair it up with a full sleeve blouse. Make sure to finish the look by adding kohl eyes, bold lips and hair bun
A maxi dress with a jacket is another way to glam up your festive events. Finish the look with big statement earrings, bangles and open hair
Saree with a twist! Wear a ruffle saree with a corset blouse and finsh the look with a statement heavy pearl necklance. This look will make you look like a star. Finish the look with minimal makeup and stud earrings
Another classic saree style with bold prints that will never go out of style. Pair it up with contrast colour blouse and long earrings
Anarkali is a perfect ethnic outfit for festive season, especially when you have rush to parties. Pair it up with some kohl eyes and long earrings
Thanks For Reading!