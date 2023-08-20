7 Chic Outfits From Kiara Advani's Closet That Are Perfect For Your Girl's Day Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Take a cue from Bollywood diva Kiara Advani on how to rock the knitted dress. Make sure to finish the look with minimal makeup and wet hair
Floral print can never go out of fashion. A floral gown is perfect for afternoon brunch and evening get togethers
A T-shirt dress is something we all love. Make sure to try out fushion T-shirt dresses as well. Finish the look with open hair and a earring
Off shoulder top and skirt is another combination that can never go wrong. Try out bold solid colour combos. Finish the look with messy hair and a funky neck piece or earring. You can also add a chunky bracelet to complete the look
Denim and faux leather pants is an interesting option for night outs. Pair it up with bold eye makeup, metal accessories and open hair. Make sure to carry a cute statement hand bag as well to finish the look
Full sleeve top and one side slit skirt combination is perfect for the girls night out. Dance your night away in this dress. You can pair it up with high heels or sneakers
Halter neck dress is another type of dress that will never go out of fashion. Finish the look with minimal makeup and open hair. Wear studs and loop earrings to finish the look
