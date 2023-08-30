Vicky Kaushal On Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's Success: ‘Experts Said Such Films Won’t Work' | Photo Via Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which starred Sara Ali Khan and was directed by Laxman Utekar. Released in June, the movie was declared a hit at the box office. Now, Vicky recently talked about the success of the movie and revealed that experts told him that such films as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke would not work.

Earlier today, Vicky launched the first song, titled Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, from his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family. He was asked if he feels the pressure of delivering a hit movie, as his movies in the past have done immensely well. To that, he said that it is not pressure.

"It's gratitude, and I want to take this opportunity to say thank you and interact with the media and the people to just express my thankfulness. Jo Zara Hatke Zara Bachke ke saath hua, unke gaano ke saath hua, it was really special, and all the credit goes to the people: jinhone itna pyaar diya, un gaano ko, uss kahani ko, uss film ko. Thank you to them. At a time, jab experts keh rahe the ki aisi films nahi chalegi, ye OTT ke liye hai, uss film se lekar abhi tak, it has been such a good run for our industry," said Vicky.

Talking about The Great Indian Family, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. It is scheduled to release on September 22.

