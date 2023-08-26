‘Vicky Kaushal Deserved National Award For Best Actor’: Sardar Udham Director Shoojit Sircar |

Bollywood Actor Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Sardar Udham’ won the Best Hindi Film Feature Award at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday. Helmed by Soojit Sircar, the film was released in 2021 on an OTT platform and starred Vicky in the titular role. In an interview, Shoojit expressed that Vicky should have won the award for Best Actor which went to Allu Arjun for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Shoojit told Mid-Day, “Vicky undoubtedly deserved the Best Actor award. The way he transformed into Sardar Udham is commendable. We started with the Jallianwala Bagh sequence. The first shot was of Udham picking up [the dead] bodies, feeling the weight and pain. The set was witnessing that nightmare. That set the tone of the film. Vicky couldn’t sleep for nights, and carried that disturbance throughout other parts of the movie.”

Congratulating the entire team of ‘Sardar Udham’, Vicky shared a post on his Instagram account and dedicated the award to the late actor Irrfan Khan.

'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who killed Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film also featured Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton, and Amol Parashar.

Vicky received the Best Actor award for Sardar Udham at IIFA 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s next ‘Sam Bahadur’ which showcases the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film opposite Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

Besides that, he also has ‘The Great Indian Family’ opposite actor Manushi Chillar. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will be released soon.

