Gopal Mukherjee's Grandson Moves Calcutta HC Against The Bengal Files' Release, Calls Grandfather's Portrayal 'Ghastly & Dishonourable'

Shantanu Mukherjee, grandson of Gopal Mukherjee - popularly known as Gopal Patha - has reportedly approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a stay on the release of Vivek Agnihotri's film The Bengal Files, which is scheduled to hit theatres on Friday (September 5).

According to a report in Indian Express, the matter will be heard on Monday by a single bench of Justice Amrita Sinha.

The report further stated that the petition argues that the film portrays Gopal Mukherjee in a "ghastly" and dishonourable manner, demanding the removal of such scenes.

The plea also raises concerns over filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's role in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), questioning how he can serve as a board member while simultaneously running a production house.

Advocate Debanjan Mukherjee, representing the petitioner, told the news portal that the case also seeks to prevent the misuse of Gopal Mukherjee's name and identity, describing him as a historic figure and freedom fighter whose legacy should not be tarnished.

In August, Shantanu Mukherjee had lodged an FIR against the director, accusing him of distorting his grandfather’s identity and portraying him inaccurately in the film.

Gopal Mukherjee, popularly known as Gopal Patha, was a notable Bengali fighter who played a significant role in controlling the riots of 1946 and protecting Hindus from atrocities.

However, Shantanu alleged that the film wrongly represents him, causing hurt to both the family and the community.

The trailer of the film introduces the character as "Ek Tha Kashai Gopal Patha", a description Shantanu strongly objected to. He argued that his grandfather was not a butcher, as implied in the film, but rather a wrestler and an important member of the Anushilan Samiti, who played a decisive role in resisting Muslim League riots in 1946.

The controversy adds to the mounting challenges for The Bengal Files, which has already been surrounded by political debates and multiple FIRs in West Bengal.

About the film

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur and Darshan Kumarr. It is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

The film is said to depict the tragic events of Direct Action Day on August 16, 1946, drawing from real incidents of communal violence.