Made In Heaven S2 Ep 4 Based On Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif? Here’s What Zoya Akhtar Says

Made In Heaven Season 2, the lavish wedding-centric web series, has taken the streaming world by storm. Released on August 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video, the show has drawn audiences deep into the opulent world of Indian weddings. However, it's the intriguing whispers about Episode 4 that have tongues wagging.

The fourth episode has stirred up speculations among viewers, with many wondering if it's a sly reflection of the lives of one-time rumored couple, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Fans have been buzzing about the uncanny resemblance between the on-screen events and the real-life romance.

ZOYA AKHTAR, REEMA KAGTI REACT TO THE SPECULATIONS

Talking to Mid-Day, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti finally put the rumours to rest. Zoya, who directed the episode in question, shared, “Pulkit is really fun & a really good actor. He’s indeed fun to work with... We weren’t really thinking of Salman - Katrina, but you are! I guess that’s how art works.” Reema chimed in, saying, “You can interpret it the way you like.”

ABOUT MADE IN HEAVEN S2 EP4

Episode 4, set against the picturesque backdrop of France, is a tale of love, fame, and age-old insecurities. The fictional wedding of actors Sarafaraz Khan and Leila unfolds, mirroring the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. With Pulkit Samrat and Elnaaz Norouzi in the lead, the episode delves into the dynamics of a superstar's quest for eternal youth and a starlet's determination to shine bright.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif gear up to captivate audiences once again in "Tiger 3," slated for a November 10 release. But for now, the spotlight remains on the intriguing world of Made In Heaven.

