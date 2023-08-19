Sobhita Dhulipala REACTS After Zeenat Aman Calls Her A 'Vision' in Made in Heaven 2: 'BRB Shaking' | Photo Via Instagram

Zoya Akhtar's series, Made in Heaven season 2, recently premiered a few days ago and continues to receive love from the audience. It stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, and Shivani Raghuvanshi, among others. Zeenat Aman was the latest celebrity to share her review of Made in Heaven 2 and heap praise on Sobhita and Arjun.

Taking to her Instagram story, Zeenat shared the poster of Made in Heaven 2 and wrote, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Made in Heaven for a riveting second season! I just finished watching it last night. @sobhitad you are a vision, albeit a complicated one. And @arjun_mathur, yours was a standout performance! @zoieakhtar, I look forward to more storytelling from your creative stable."

Reacting to this, Sobhita re-posted and said, "BRB shaking!!! This is too special. Thank you Zeenat Ji, I adore you."

Check it out:

Just a day back, Sobhita held an 'Ask Me' Anything on her Instagram and was asked to name the actress she gets her inspiration from. To this, she said, "For a variety of reasons--Rekha ji, Vyjayantimala ji, @thezeenataman, @priyankachopra, @kanganaranaut, #SmitaPatil."

Talking about Made in Heaven 2, this season also featured new faces like Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar, among others. It is based on the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.