Sobhita Dhulipala Expresses Desire To Play Roma In Ranveer Singh's Don 3: 'Would Be A Total Dream'

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is receiving praises for her performance in Made In Heaven 2, conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and interacted with her followers and fans on Friday. Sobhita answered several questions about her personal and professional life.

During the session, the actress also reacted to working with Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film Don 3.

A user told her, "Would love to see you in Don 3." To this, she replied, "So many questions about Don!!! What can I even say. I love Roma man, so frikkin fire. Would be a total dream. OBVIOUSLY."

Sobhita also expressed her desire to do a 'kickass action film' and 'period dramas'.

It may be mentioned that several fans have requested Farhan to cast Sobhita opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3 on social media. A few days back, it was reported that Kiara Advani has been approached by the makers to play the role of female antagonist in the film.

However, nothing has been confirmed officially yet.

The first look of Ranveer as Don in Don 3 was officially unveiled by the makers on August 9. However, it has left netizens divided. While some fans praised his intriguing look, others felt that Shah Rukh Khan cannot be replaced by any other actor.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Don 3 is schedule to hit the big screens in the year 2025.

Meanwhile, Sobhita garnered praises for her three big releases this year. She was first seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II and then in The Night Manager 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. She is currently seen in the second season of Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven.