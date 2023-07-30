'She Looks Angry': Did Sobhita Dhulipala IGNORE Ishaan Khatter During India Couture Week 2023 Ramp Walk?

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala raised the heat in Delhi on Saturday as they turned showstoppers for ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the ongoing India Couture Week 2023. The two walked the ramp in style as the audience cheered and applauded for both the actors.

Ishaan and Sobhita presented the designers' Equinox collection at Taj Palace in Delhi on Saturday night.

While the outfits by the designers were praised by the netizens, it was the "awkward chemistry" between Ishaan and Sobhita which caught everyone's eyes.

Read Also Sobhita Dhulipala Sets The Gram On Fire With These Sizzling Black And White Images: SEE PHOTOS

Did Sobhita ignore Ishaan?

Sobhita looked smoking hot in a shimmery silver outfit with a daring thigh-high slit. Ishaan, on the other hand, bedazzled everyone in an all black ensemble.

As Sobhita walked down the ramp, raising the glam quotient, Ishaan followed and the two then stood next to each other and posed for the cameras while presenting the designs.

At one point, Ishaan was seen looking at Sobhita as a cue to turn towards him, but the actress seemingly ignored his gesture and continued to pose for the cameras. Later, she was also seen swiftly turning and walking away without once sparing a glance at Ishaan.

The awkwardness was not missed by eagle-eyed netizens, and one commented, "Did he step on her dress?😂😂 she looks angry", while another user wrote, "I will ignore my life problems as shobita ignored ishan."

"Why shobita is angry?" another netizen wondered.

Ishaan and Sobhita's upcoming projects

Sobhita recently starred in the hit web show 'The Night Manager', opposite Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. She is now all set to return with the second installment of her blockbuster web series 'Made In Heaven'. It is slated for release on August 10, 2023.

On the other hand, Ishaan is gearing up for the theatrical release of his next 'Pippa' with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Ishaan will essay the role of Brigadier Mehta.

He has also bagged a key role in an international project starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)