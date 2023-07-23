Ishaan Khatter Spotted With Mystery Girl As Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's Dating Rumours Surface

The paparazzi caught a glimpse of Ishaan Khatter, earlier this weekend after a long time. While the 'Dhadak' zoomed around town on his bike, what caught everyone's attention was the presence of a mysterious figure who sat behind the actor as a pillion rider. Both the riders were sporting their helmets, so it cannot be figured out who the woman was seated behind Ishaan.

Earlier on Instagram, the actor had posted that he was setting out in the rain for a rainy ride. Posting a story, the actor flashed the victory sign to the camera, captioning his post saying, "Rainy Rides".

The actor getting spotted with his friend comes close on the heels of his former girlfriend Ananya Panday's pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur gaining much attention on social media. A popular Mumbai-based paparazzo shared a picture of the actor and his friend on his Instagram, leaving netizens commenting stating that the actor is on a rebound period or is in revenge mode. Check out the post below.

For the unversed both Khatter and Panday were rumoured to be in a relationship for three years during the shoot of their pandemic film, 'Khaali Peeli'. Due to unknown reasons, the two decided to call it quits and have moved on since then. Ananya had supposedly grown very close to Ishaan's side of the family including brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput as well.

Ishaan, who was last seen in 'Bhoot Police' has 'Pippa' scheduled for release, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Ananya, on the other hand, is preparing herself for the release of 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

