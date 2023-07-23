 Ishaan Khatter Spotted With Mystery Girl As Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's Dating Rumours Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIshaan Khatter Spotted With Mystery Girl As Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's Dating Rumours Surface

Ishaan Khatter Spotted With Mystery Girl As Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's Dating Rumours Surface

Netizens point out that the Dhadak actor is on a rebound

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
article-image

The paparazzi caught a glimpse of Ishaan Khatter, earlier this weekend after a long time. While the 'Dhadak' zoomed around town on his bike, what caught everyone's attention was the presence of a mysterious figure who sat behind the actor as a pillion rider. Both the riders were sporting their helmets, so it cannot be figured out who the woman was seated behind Ishaan.

Earlier on Instagram, the actor had posted that he was setting out in the rain for a rainy ride. Posting a story, the actor flashed the victory sign to the camera, captioning his post saying, "Rainy Rides".

Read Also
Ishaan Khatter to star opposite Nicole Kidman? Actor confirms on Instagram
article-image

The actor getting spotted with his friend comes close on the heels of his former girlfriend Ananya Panday's pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur gaining much attention on social media. A popular Mumbai-based paparazzo shared a picture of the actor and his friend on his Instagram, leaving netizens commenting stating that the actor is on a rebound period or is in revenge mode. Check out the post below.

Read Also
Ishaan Khatter's Pippa will NOT release directly on OTT, theatrical release date to be announced...
article-image

For the unversed both Khatter and Panday were rumoured to be in a relationship for three years during the shoot of their pandemic film, 'Khaali Peeli'. Due to unknown reasons, the two decided to call it quits and have moved on since then. Ananya had supposedly grown very close to Ishaan's side of the family including brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput as well.

Ishaan, who was last seen in 'Bhoot Police' has 'Pippa' scheduled for release, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Ananya, on the other hand, is preparing herself for the release of 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Read Also
Ishaan Khatter opens up on breakup with Ananya Panday, calls her a 'sweetheart'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunny Leone Recalls Receiving Support From Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Other Top Stars After 2016's...

Sunny Leone Recalls Receiving Support From Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Other Top Stars After 2016's...

Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita Row: Save Culture Save India Foundation Writes Open Letter To Filmmaker...

Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita Row: Save Culture Save India Foundation Writes Open Letter To Filmmaker...

Ishaan Khatter Spotted With Mystery Girl As Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's Dating Rumours Surface

Ishaan Khatter Spotted With Mystery Girl As Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's Dating Rumours Surface

Jawan: First Song Of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Release On THIS Date

Jawan: First Song Of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Release On THIS Date

‘Where Is My Tax Money Going?’: Aahana Kumra Questions BMC On ‘Poor Condition’ of Mumbai...

‘Where Is My Tax Money Going?’: Aahana Kumra Questions BMC On ‘Poor Condition’ of Mumbai...