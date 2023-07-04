Sobhita Dhulipala Sets The Gram On Fire With These Sizzling Black And White Images: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023

The Night Manager actress Sobhita Dhulipala has dropped these gorgeous black and white images of herself on the Gram and the internet cannot stop gushing over her drop-dead gorgeousness. See more pictures ahead

Looks that are lethal

We love the wavy tresses

If Lara Croft had a day to rest

We quite love the retro shift of the hair in this look

Sobhita is garnering rave reviews for her performance as Kaveri in the second part of 'The Night Manager'

Combining her killer good looks with commendable acting chops, Sobhita is soon becoming the preferred choice for an actor who can look glamorous and also add heft to the film or the show's plot

Besides The Night Manager, the actress was also seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', earlier this year

