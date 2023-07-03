The Night Manager Part 2 Actress Sobhita Dhulipala On Marriage: My Parents Never Pressured Me To Get Married

Sobhita Dhulipala | Pic: Instagram/sobhitad

Sobhita Dhulipala was born in Hyderabad and raised in Visakhapatnam. Both parents loved her a lot and gave her the best ethical values. Sobhita moved to Mumbai when she was 17 as she had a craze to live in a metropolitan city like Mumbai. She made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). She is currently basking in the success of Mani Ratnam’s epic film Ponniyin Selvan: II and the recently released web series The Night Manager Part 2 (on Disney+ Hotstar), where she plays the mesmerising and mysterious Kaveri. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Earlier, you had told us that you ‘noticed shocking culture differences’ when you first came to Mumbai. How does it feel to live here now?

It’s been more than half of my life since I’ve been living in Mumbai. We all belong almost from so many different cultures no matter where we may belong but everyone is busy doing their work and always try to do their best on par with their craft.

From winning a beauty pageant, being a successful model and now balancing both Hindi and South Indian film industries, you seem to have done it all. What do you like about being a part of showbiz?

I’m enjoying every part of story making. The texture, tonality and emotions are different experiences of a story teller. I am getting wonderful parts to play therefore submerging myself into giving my best to my character. It’s not only a pleasure that I derive but it feels great to play a variety of characters and in the process find out who I am.

The role you played in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, Vaanathi, was a small part… yet you managed to stand out among the huge ensemble cast. Your comments?

It feels great. I just want to be able to play a variety of roles and find that fire. I would not explain myself yet as I am still exploring.

When you were a teenager, you used to be this kid with oil in their hair and you had told us that no one wanted to give you a second glance. But now it’s just the opposite. Are your parents pressuring you to tie the knot anytime soon?

You are making me blush! Actually, my parents allowed me to explore my individuality and express it my own way. Since my family is not connected with the world of glitz and glamour, they couldn’t provide any guidance to me for my path in this filmy arena. But they have been my guiding force in a very incredible manner and have stood behind me as a pillar, they have been extremely supportive. They gave me measured freedom to achieve whatever I wanted to do. My parents never pressured me to get married then and now.

What about facing pressure in showbiz since this is a very tough and highly competitive profession? How has it been for you?

I have not felt the pressure being part of this world. It’s a lifetime opportunity as an artiste who is paid for art. And this art is something we can fully express through our character. It feels great to work hard, in the process we are enhancing our craft. In fact, you rejoice when you find so many spectators who appreciate and enjoy watching you. I’m in a very inspired state of mind experiencing all facets of life. I will go ahead and experience much better prospects work wise.