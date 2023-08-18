Shashank Arora Reacts On The Release Of Made In Heaven 2: My Independent Films Don’t See The Light Of The Day

Shashank Arora |

Shashank Arora is currently seen as Kabir Basrai in Made In Heaven 2. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Mona Singh, and others. It premiered on an OTT platform on August 10. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interaction.

When asked how it feels to receive so much love for his character Kabir in the show, he shares, “It feels like a blessing, what else does an actor need? It’s so good that people are pouring so much love to my character and the entire show. I am making the most of it and cherishing it. It is the sign of the universe to tell me to continue what I am doing. Especially when my independent films don’t see the light of the day so Made In Heaven 2 is special.”

Made In Heaven 2 is a career changing moment for Shashank. When asked about how he sees the change in storytelling, he says, “I think any medium, be it cinema or stage, for an actor, it only helps in showing your work to people. Since the ticket prices are expensive these days, you can watch OTT content even on mobiles. One can watch Titli (2014) or Made In Heaven 2 on smartphones. I don’t see any project as a stepping stone to the bigger. It is not a healthy way to look at it.”

Sharing further, he explains, “I see myself in a happy space with show at the moment. My character Kabir is very special to me. I really liked working with these talented bunch of people. I had very few roadblocks while playing Kabir. I was very grateful to have tested for this part. Made In Heaven 2 not only shows the complexities of society but also highlights the problems as a country.”

Spilling the beans on his upcoming projects, Shashank reveals, “Hopefully, people will see me in a Dibakar Banerjee film titled 30 (Tees) and I have been busy writing scripts.”