Salman Khan's Old Tweet From 2011 Resurfaces As Actor Sports New Bald Look

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took his fans by surprise when he stepped out on Sunday night and showed off his new bald look. Within no time, the pictures of the actor with his shaved head went viral on the internet and while some speculated it was his look for some new project, others were reminded of his iconic film 'Tere Naam'.

On Sunday night, Salman was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, wearing his classic black t-shirt and black jeans. But it was his new look that stole the show and paps hounded the actor to capture his bald look.

And amid the frenzy around his bald look, an old tweet of the actor is going viral once again.

When Salman Khan thought of going bald

Salman's tweet from 2011 has now resurfaced on the microblogging site Twitter (now, X), in which the actor can be seen mulling if he should shave his head off.

"Thinking mein bhi takla ho ja oooooon," he had tweeted back on July 28, 2011, that too post midnight, at around 1 am.

As the tweet went viral, netizens joked that the actor had actually predicted his future 12 years ago. "Wah bhai kar bhi diya," a user commented, while another wrote, "Bhai aap ne to 12 saal pehli hi soch liya".

Salman Khan's upcoming movies

On the film front, Salman will be next seen in the much-awaited film 'Tiger 3', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

The film will be the third installment in the popular 'Tiger' franchise, and the first two films are already blockbusters.

Besides, Salman also has 'Prem Ki Shaadi', wherein he will be reuniting with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya after several years.

If recent reports are to be believed, he is also set to star in Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's upcoming film, but there is not official confirmation on the same yet.

