Video: Salman Khan Hugs AP Dhillon Post 'First Of A Kind' Screening In Mumbai |

Bollywood stars descended at the screening of Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon's docu-series in Mumbai. Superstar Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and music sensation Harrdy Sandhu were spotted rooting for Dhillon. However, Salman’s heartfelt gesture for the singer has won hearts across social media. Khan can be seen hugging Dhillon post the screening. Watch the video below.

Salman was wearing a grey-coloured half shirt, black pants, and grey shoes. AP and Salman looked their dashing best when they posed for the cameras.

AP Dhillon's rumoured girlfriend and actress Banita Sandhu was also present at the screening.

Others who were spotted attending the star-studded event were Guneet Monga, Mrunal Thakur, debutante Paloma, and MC Stan.

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind is a four-part docuseries that explores the life and rise of Punjabi rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon, and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD. Helmed by series director Jay Ahmed, Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docu-series captures AP Dhillon's remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to becoming a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamour, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind will premiere on August 18 on Prime Video.

Read Also AP Dhillon Flaunts ₹6.21 Lakh Outfit At First Of A Kind Screening In Mumbai

Coming to Salman Khan, he will be next seen in his much-awaited action thriller film Tiger 3. The third part of the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)