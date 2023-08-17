Video: AP Dhillon Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Banita Sandhu Post First Of A Kind Screening In Mumbai | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon, who is currently in Mumbai to promote his upcoming docuseries - AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind was spotted outside Akina restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai post the screening. However, what raised eyebrows was the presence of his rumoured girlfriend and actress Banita Sandhu. Watch the video below.

While AP wore a While AP for a stunning Solarised Flower print ensemble by Alexander McQueen, Banita looked gorgeous in a red bodycon dress with strappy sleeves. The two also featured together in the singer’s latest music video With You.

Banita Sandhu is a British actress who co-starred with Varun Dhawan in the film 2018 October. She also featured in the 2021 film Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal. She is also a part of the Bridgerton series.

The screening of First Of A Kind was also attended by Bollywood bigwigs such as Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Earlier, AP also performed at Mumbai’s St. Xavier’s College festival Malhar. Along with Shinda Kahlon, he enthralled the audience with his best tracks like Brown Munde, Insane, True Story, and Excuses. Prior to that, he visited one of the famous restaurants in Delhi and surprised everyone with an impromptu performance.

The four-part docuseries explores the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD. Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, it captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamor, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind premieres on August 18 on Prime Video.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)