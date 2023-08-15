‘Disgusting’: Singer AP Dhillon SLAMMED For Wearing ‘Tricolour’ Shoes |

Popular Punjabi-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon, who is currently in India for his upcoming docuseries titled ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’, has sparked outrage for sporting shoes that netizens claim to be resembling the tricolour of our national flag. The pictures were shared by Dhillon on Instagram to promote his new song ‘With You’ featuring rumoured girlfriend and actress Banita Sandhu. However, he later deleted it.

Here are some of the reactions by netizens who were outraged by the pictures of him with questionable footwear.

One netizen also pointed out that the Indian flag cannot be used as an accessory to be worn below the waist by any person.

Read Also WATCH: AP Dhillon Surprises Fans At A Delhi Restobar With An Impromptu Performance

Meanwhile, the ‘Brown Munde’ fame hitmaker's docuseries has been directed by Jay Ahmed and will release on Prime Video India on August 18. The preview offers us a glimpse of the story of the man, Amritpal Dhillon, or AP Dhillon or AP as he is known to the world, who is one of the most prolific artists of our generation with six international No. 1 hits and more than a billion streams worldwide.

Going deep behind the scenes, this riveting Amazon Original series will unravel AP Dhillon’s intriguing journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon.

The series not only promises to keep the viewers highly engaged, but it also aims to act as an inspiration for the younger generation to follow their dreams.

As per ANI, Dhillon said in a statement, “When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating. My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people. This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see.”