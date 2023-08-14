 WATCH: AP Dhillon Surprises Fans At A Delhi Restobar With An Impromptu Performance
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: AP Dhillon Surprises Fans At A Delhi Restobar With An Impromptu Performance

WATCH: AP Dhillon Surprises Fans At A Delhi Restobar With An Impromptu Performance

The atmosphere was charged with high energy of the musical beats as the audience enjoyed the high octane performance

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: AP Dhillon Surprises Fans At A Delhi Restobar With An Impromptu Performance |

New Delhi: The OG 'Brown Munde' Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon surprised the Delhiites with an impromptu performance at a popular restobar. AP Dhillon and his close collaborator Shinda Kahlon surprised the partygoers on Saturday night in Delhi, while he promoted his upcoming docu series. He had set the mood right with the hit tracks including - Dil Nu, Insane, True Story and With You.

Read Also
Shraddha or Khushi? AP Dhillon's Loved-Up Photo With Mystery Woman Leaves Fans Curious
article-image

The atmosphere was charged with high energy of the musical beats as the audience enjoyed the high octane performance by the duo. With the global premiere of upcoming Amazon Original docuseries - 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' just around the corner, fans are curious to know more about the man behind chartbuster tracks like - Brown Munde, Fake, Excuses, and more. The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four part docuseries captures AP Dhillon's remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamor, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today. 'AP Dhillon: First of Kind' will premiere on August 18 on Prime Video.

Read Also
Is Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Dating Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon? Fans Feel So
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: AP Dhillon Surprises Fans At A Delhi Restobar With An Impromptu Performance

WATCH: AP Dhillon Surprises Fans At A Delhi Restobar With An Impromptu Performance

Nick Jonas Recalls An AWKWARD Moment During His Wedding With Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas Recalls An AWKWARD Moment During His Wedding With Priyanka Chopra

Elnaaz Norouzi: 'Producers, Directors Didn't Meet Me Initially, I Was Asked To Change My Name'

Elnaaz Norouzi: 'Producers, Directors Didn't Meet Me Initially, I Was Asked To Change My Name'

Giorgia Andriani On Her Item Song In Non Stop Dhamaal, 'There is a limit to how much sensuality can...

Giorgia Andriani On Her Item Song In Non Stop Dhamaal, 'There is a limit to how much sensuality can...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 13 LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan Insecure, Tony Kakkar Arrives With Surprise...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 13 LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan Insecure, Tony Kakkar Arrives With Surprise...