Is Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Dating Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon? Fans Feel So

Khushi Kapoor, younger sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, has found herself in the spotlight once again, this time due to swirling rumors about her alleged romantic involvement with Punjabi singer AP Dhillon.

The speculations gained traction after Dhillon's recent song, "True Stories," made a direct reference to Kapoor, leading to widespread curiosity among fans.

AP DHILLON'S SONG LYRICS SPARK DATING RUMOURS

According to a report by Instant Bollywood, an entertainment news outlet, a budding relationship is said to be "brewing up" between Khushi Kapoor and AP Dhillon.

The murmurs of their romance first surfaced when Dhillon's lyrics caught the attention of listeners, as he crooned, "Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor" (When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor).

However, it is important to note that neither Kapoor nor Dhillon have addressed or confirmed the dating rumours at this time.

While Kapoor's personal life continues to intrigue the public, she remains focused on her much-anticipated entry into the film industry.

KHUSHI'S ACTING DEBUT WITH THE ARCHIES

The 22-year-old star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie, "The Archies." Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the film also introduces other star kids, including SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grsndsonAgastya Nanda.

Joining them in this nostalgic tale set in 1964 are Aditi Saigal, known by her stage name Dot, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja.

"The Archies" promises to transport viewers to an era of rock & roll, showcasing themes of friendship, freedom, love, and heartbreak.

In a recent interview with India Today, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her joy and excitement about her sister's much-anticipated debut. She shared, "I feel thrilled and overjoyed. I have observed the hard work of my sister as she prepared to auditioned for the role. She wished for it so badly and I am happy for her; just wish that everything goes well.”

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon, known for delivering chart-topping hits such as "Excuses," "Insane," "Wo Noor," and "Summer High," has been making waves in the music industry with his talent and unique style.