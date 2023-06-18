Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya And Other Cast Of The Archies Perform LIVE At Netflix Fan Event In Brazil (WATCH)

The cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies performed LIVE at Netflix Tudum, a global fan event, in Brazil on Saturday. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda along with director Zoya Akhtar and other cast members have attended the event and several pictures and videos of the star kids have surfaced online.

The cast of The Archies, Suhana, Khushi, Agastya, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Dot, performed on the stage of Tudum. They grooved to the song Sunoh.

The video, which was officially shared by Netflix India on social media, shows Khushi in an orange knee-length dress, Suhana in a printed shirt worn with a brown dress. Agastya Nanda is seen in a striped white T-shirt.

Take a look at the video here:

The upcoming Netflix film is billed as a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale, the fictional hill station, to a new generation in India.

The teaser of the musical was also released at Tudum with an audience of over 10,000 cheering on ground in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on late Saturday night.

Set in the year 1964, The Archies follows the lives of Riverdale's favourite set of teenagers - Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

It marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also making foray into the film industry with the project.

The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India. However, the makers of the film have not yet announced the release date of the film.