Shraddha or Khushi? AP Dhillon's Loved-Up Photo With Mystery Woman Leaves Fans Curious

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon left his fans and followers surprised on Wednesday after he shared a loved-up picture with a mystery woman on his official Instagram account. His caption hinted that he is all set to start the 'next chapter' of his life with the woman.

In the picture, the singer is seen sitting with the woman at an exotic location. They are looking into each others eyes adorably.

"The next chapter starts ‘With You’ 11.08.2023," AP Dhillon captioned his post.

Moments after he shared the photo, netizens asked if he is getting married. Since he did not tag anyone in the post, some users started guessing who is the singer posing with in the picture.

While some of the users were convinced that the woman is none other than Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, other believed that she is Khushi Kapoor. For those unversed, AP Dhillon and Khushi are rumoured to be dating each other. However, none of them have reacted to reports of their rumoured relationship yet.

In the comments section of the singer's post, some users also stated that he has not shared his personal life update but it is a glimpse of his upcoming song or music video.

"Khushi kapoor??" a user asked, whereas another commented, "Seems like shraddha kapoor."

"Ya better be talking about a song,?" read another comment and a user wrote, "So that’s rumour end now about Khushi Kapoor"

Well, it would be interesting to see what AP Dhillon has to announce on August 11.

The singer is known for delivering chart-topping hits such as Summer High, Excuses, Insane, Wo Noor and other songs. Over the years, the singer has made waves in the music industry with his talent and unique style.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)