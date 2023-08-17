Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Badshah Join Global Star AP Dhillon At The Grand Premiere Of His Latest Docu-Series: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023

It was a star-studded night as the industry gathered for the grand premiere of global star AP Dhillon's latest docu-series 'AP Dhillon: One Of A Kind'. More pictures ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor looked dapper in an all-white ensemble

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Of course, Badshah had to be there

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The rapper poses with Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Love how Mrunal Thakur is flaunting her curves in this olive green dress

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Harrdy Sandhu's bedtime look could be the next big trend in fashion

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Musical twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar pose for the shutterbugs

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Singer Zahrah S Khan was seen in a denim ensemble

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Rajshree Deshpande and Faisal Malik pose for a picture together

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Nice shoes, Suhail Nayyar

Photos by Varinder Chawla

We love the FRIENDS tee on Gurfateh Pirzada

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Harshita Gaur of Mirzapur fame was spotted after a long time

Photos by Varinder Chawla

MC Stan turned up in his standard black tee and jeans look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli Seygall kept it sporty with minimal make-up

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Mallika Dua seems pristine in white

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Barkha Singh flaunts her curves in this mint green skirt and top

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Tanuj Virwani was spotted in the public eye after a long time

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Maanvi Gagroo looked electrifying

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Zahan Kapoor of Faraaz fame was joined by his friend Krishita Shetty

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Orry clearly worked up on a starry look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Watch AP Dhillon's Fiery Performance At Mumbai's St Xavier's College
Find out More