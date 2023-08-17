AP Dhillon Flaunts ₹6.21 Lakh Outfit At First Of A Kind Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023
Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon is currently in Mumbai to promote his upcoming docuseries, 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'
He hosted a mega screening of the docuseries in the city on Wednesday night and it was attended by a slew of celebs
Dhillon made sure to be at his stylish best in an Alexander McQueen co-ord set
Dhillon's wore an uber-expensive outfit worth a whopping Rs 6.21 lakh
While the Alexander McQueen designer jacket costs Rs 4.81 lakh, the matching pants were worth Rs 1.40 lakh
He was seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands as he stepped out in the city
Post the screening, he was seen enjoying a dinner date in the city with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu
On August 15, Dhillon performed at the St Xavier's College in Mumbai and the concert was a hit
The docuseries 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' is set to premiere on August 18 on Prime Video
