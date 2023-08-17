AP Dhillon Flaunts ₹6.21 Lakh Outfit At First Of A Kind Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023

Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon is currently in Mumbai to promote his upcoming docuseries, 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He hosted a mega screening of the docuseries in the city on Wednesday night and it was attended by a slew of celebs

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dhillon made sure to be at his stylish best in an Alexander McQueen co-ord set

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dhillon's wore an uber-expensive outfit worth a whopping Rs 6.21 lakh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

While the Alexander McQueen designer jacket costs Rs 4.81 lakh, the matching pants were worth Rs 1.40 lakh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands as he stepped out in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Post the screening, he was seen enjoying a dinner date in the city with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On August 15, Dhillon performed at the St Xavier's College in Mumbai and the concert was a hit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The docuseries 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' is set to premiere on August 18 on Prime Video

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Badshah Join Global Star AP Dhillon At The Grand Premiere Of His...
Find out More