Mashallah 2.0 In Tiger 3? Katrina Kaif's Sizzling Dance Video From Salman Khan-Starrer's Set Goes Viral

One of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are all set to return to the silver screens once again after four long years with their upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. The film is touted to be the biggest one yet coming from the spy actioner franchise, and fans are already excited to see Salman and Katrina assume the role of Tiger and Zoya once again.

Besides a gripping storyline and impactful sequences, the Tiger franchise is also known for delivering some of the most popular songs, which have found a permanent place in every fan's playlist.

Katrina stole the show when she showed off her belly dancing moves in the song 'Mashallah' in Ek Tha Tiger, and looks like she is ready to create the same magic all over again.

Katrina's video leaked from Tiger 3 sets

The upcoming film Tiger 3 is being shot under heavy security and the makers are using every trick in the book to keep the developments under wraps.

However, a video of Katrina from the sets of Tiger 3 has recently gone viral on the internet, and in that, she can be seen dancing in the open with a huge crew around her. She seems to be shooting for some song for Tiger 3, and as soon as the video surfaced, fans wondered if she will recreate the charm of 'Mashallah' once again in the upcoming film.

"No one can do it like Kat! She's the queen of dance numbers!!!" a user commented, while another wrote, "Mashallah 2.0". "I thought this was Mashallah song," another user quipped.

About Tiger 3

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 promises to show Salman and Katrina in never-seen-before avatars. The two will be packing solid punches in the film and world-class action directors and stuntmen have been brought on board for the same.

Tiger 3 is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's War, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the biggest cinematic universe of the country.

If the frenzy around Salman and Katrina wasn't enough, the film will also see a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as his character Pathaan, and it is sure to set the screens on fire.

Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres in Diwali 2023.

