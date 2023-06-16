 Salman Khan's BTS Video From Tiger 3's Rooftop Action Sequence Goes Viral (WATCH)
In the clip, the 57-year-old actor is seen walking from one building to another via wooden planks

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image

Actor Salman Khan, who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is busy with the shoot of his much-awaited and highly-anticipated film Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Recently, an old video of Salman, shooting a rooftop action sequence for the upcoming film, has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the clip, the 57-year-old actor is seen walking from one building to another via wooden planks. He is dressed in a black outfit and is seen waving at his fans as they cheer for him.

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, several fans wondered if the video is from sometime ago when Salman was filming Kick.

Salman Khan's upcoming project

Salman is all set to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3. Fans already got a glimpse of their bromance in the biggest hit of the year, Pathaan, and they now cannot wait to see them packing punches together once again in Tiger 3.

It has already been confirmed that SRK will assume his role of Pathaan once again and have a special cameo in Tiger 3. Both the films are a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, and this crossover is what fans had been eagerly waiting for.

Avika Gor Reveals She Was Replaced Last Minute From Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan & Antim:...
Tiger 3 has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Ek Tha Tiger, the first movie in the franchise was released in 2012. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie revolved around the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya (Kaif) during an investigation.

The success of the first film spawned into a franchise, in which Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was the follow-up.

Hrithik Roshan REVEALS Taking Body Buiding Tips From Salman Khan; Here's What He Said
