Hrithik Roshan REVEALS Taking Body Buiding Tips From Salman Khan; Here's What He Said

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan recently revealed how he sought guidance from none other than Salman Khan to sculpt his physique before his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The revelation sheds light on the camaraderie and support that exists within the industry, as established actors extend their helping hand to aspiring talents.

Hrithik, who entered the glitzy world of Bollywood under the watchful eye of his father, renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, spared no effort to ensure he left an indelible impression on the silver screen.

In an interview with BBC, the actor confessed that the nerves preceding his debut pushed him to explore every avenue in his quest for perfection.

HRITHIK REVEALS APPROACHING SALMAN KHAN

Recognizing the importance of physicality, especially for his dual role as Rohit and Raj in the film, Hrithik dedicated a significant chunk of his time to rigorous training. However, despite his commitment, he couldn't attain the desired results. Determined to bridge the gap, he turned to Salman Khan, an icon revered for his impressive physique and fitness regimen.

With a touch of humility and a lot of courage, Hrithik reached out to Salman, who was unaware of the aspiring actor's existence at that time. Motivated by his desire to learn from the best, Hrithik sought Salman's expertise, hoping to unlock the secret behind the superstar's awe-inspiring transformation.

Reflecting on his decision to approach the superstar, Hrithik shared, "I did all I could which also included calling Salman Khan. The concern was he didn’t know me at all. I just asked myself who is the best in this business - it’s Salman. I decided to try asking him what to do.”

After this, Hrithik returned to the film set with renewed vigour and dedication. However, during filming, the budding actor encountered a new challenge—an apprehension that his character lacked substance and significance in the larger narrative.

WHAT RAKESH ROSHAN TOLD HIM

Voicing his concerns to his father, Hrithik expressed his worry about being reduced to a mere accessory in the film. He was eager to showcase his versatile acting prowess and prove that he was capable of much more than simply looking good or dancing. To his surprise, Rakesh Roshan responded with unwavering conviction and a dose of tough love.

"My father said, 'I am making a movie, you want to act in it, do. You don’t need to tell me how to make it as I ain’t doing it to launch you. I am making this film as I have got this idea & you are acting only because you are suitable for the part. You are just a noob who happens to be my son,” revealed Hrithik, highlighting his father's commitment to the craft and refusal to let nepotism overshadow artistic integrity.

Interestingly, Hrithik's apprehensions were proven wrong as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai hit the silver screen and created a thunderous storm of success.

The audience loved Hrithik's enchanting presence and exceptional talent, establishing him as an actor who could effortlessly blend acting prowess with mesmerizing dance moves.