Shirtless Hrithik Roshan Is A Ray Of Sunshine In This Gloomy Weather

Hrithik Roshan is giving major fitness goals with his new Instagram post. On Wednesday, the Krrish star took to the photo-sharing application and dropped a shirtless picture of him flexing his biceps. Hrithik shared his health mantra with fans by adding a pun from his film Koi... Mil Gaya.

In the picture, Hrithik can be seen on an exercise bike soaking in some sun. He wore unbuttoned jeans and a yellow cap, flaunting his glistening ripped physique. He captioned the picture, “When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D’hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue. #keepgoing”

Hrithik built a muscular physique for his role in the upcoming film Fighter, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Fighter will be India's first aerial action film. It will also be the first time that Hrithik will share screen space with Deepika Padukone.

The film is tipped to cater to a global audience with a story deeply that is rooted in India. Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024. Anil Kapoor is also a part of it.

He also has War 2 with Jr NTR in the pipeline. Hrithik, on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023, expressed his happiness about sharing screen space with the RRR star. "I am very excited," exclaimed Hrithik.