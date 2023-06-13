Virat Kohli REVEALS Being A ‘Crazy Lover’ Of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai; Check What He Said

Indian cricketer & Actress Anushka Sharma’s Husband Virat Kohli, recently confessed that during his childhood, he looked up to none other than Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

The internet is abuzz with pictures from a slam book signed by Kohli, which highlight Hrithik as the cricketer's "most admirable person." Kohli went on to express his awe for Hrithik's debut film, the iconic "Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai."

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Reflecting on those cherished memories, Kohli shared his thoughts with Star Sports, saying, "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was a cult film, and I was completely blown away, especially by the dancing."

Kohli's revelation about his admiration for Hrithik has sent fans into a frenzy.

On Twitter, one fan exclaimed, "Hrithik surely raised a nation," while another suggested Hrithik's involvement in Kohli's hypothetical biopic, stating, "Hrithik Roshan for Kohli's biopic."

VIRAT KOHLI'S BIOPIC?

While the possibility of a biopic on Virat Kohli's life remains uncertain, rumours have previously circulated about such a project. Renowned actor Ram Charan, who stars in the upcoming film "RRR," expressed his interest in portraying Kohli in a sports flick, given the opportunity.

Virat Kohli, married to Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, shares a love story that rivals those seen in the movies.

Their journey began on the set of an ad shoot, where fate brought them together, leading to a deep and lasting connection. The couple exchanged vows on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony held in picturesque Italy.

The couple is now proud parents to their adorable 2-year-old daughter, Vamika Kohli. Recently, she made a delightful appearance at the WTC Final, where Kohli captained the Indian cricket team in a thrilling match against Australia in London.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in the upcoming biopic of cricketing legend Jhulan Goswami, titled "Chakda 'Xpress."

About Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, "Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai" catapulted the actor to stardom and marked the acting debut of Ameesha Patel.

The film, which also featured seasoned actors like Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, and Ashish Vidyarthi, became a massive hit, leaving an indelible mark on Virat Kohli's memory.