'Win % Is 0 When Anushka Sharma Is Present': Fans Blame Virat Kohli's Wife For India's WTC Final Defeat

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

With star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli failing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against Australia, his wife Anushka Sharma is being blamed all over social media. Several social media users reckon the Bollywood actress should cease attending matches in the stadium, given that it affects' Kohli's performance.

Anushka Sharma was present at the Kennington Oval on day five and presented a stunned look when Kohli perished in the seventh over for 49. The right-handed batter chased a delivery outside off-stump off Scott Boland as Steve Smith flew to his right and took a blinder. He started the day on 44 and batted quite fluently the previous day, but his wicket dashed India's hopes.

Kohli's departure meant that others also followed like a pack of cards as India lost seven wickets within that session to lose by 209 runs. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 15.1-2-41-4. Scott Boland took three scalps, including that of Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, while Mitchell Starc snared two. Australia's first-innings total of 469 proved a bridge too far for India, as they conceded a 173-run lead and could've been more if not for the 109-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. Australia declared their second innings at 270-8, with Alex Carey's unbeaten 66 proving pivotal.

It was also India's second successive WTC final loss, having lost to New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Southampton two years ago. Their ICC Trophy drought also continued, as they last won it in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, this is how fans reacted to Anushka Sharma's presence during the WTC final:

