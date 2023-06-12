WTC Final: Virat Kohli Shares Yet Another Cryptic Post After A Demoralising Loss To Australia

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli posted yet another crypic message following a comprehensive World Test Championship (WTC) final loss to Australia on day five at Kennington Oval. It was the second time in three days that the right-hander shared a crypic Instagram story, leaving the fans guessing the context of it.

The latest story from Kohli's Instagram account said, 'Silence is the source of great strength'. After day four's play when the 34-year-old was going strong, he posted a note on the social media platform that said, 'If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go'.

Virat Kohli's Instagram story. | (Credits: Instagram)

Kohli resumed day five on 44 that he scored quite fluently late on day four and hoped to take India to a miraculous victory by chasing down a record 444. However, he survived only seven overs before Scott Boland got the better of him, thanks to a stupendous catch by Steve Smith at slip. India then went on to collapse like a pack of cards to succumb to a 209-run loss.

Sunil Gavaskar slams Virat Kohli's 'ordinary shot' to get out:

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar wasn't impressed by Kohli reaching out to a fairly wide delivery and felt most experienced batters made the same error.

"It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone. It happened to Jadeja. He played a delivery he shouldn’t have when he was 48. Happened to Ajinkya Rahane who was on 46. He hadn’t played that shot all this while. Suddenly why do you play that shot? Because you are aware of that landmark," Gavaskar told Star Sports after the match.

It was also India's second consecutive WTC final loss.