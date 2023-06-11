These Cricketers From WTC 2023 Final Have Impressive Education Qualifications

Rohit Sharma joined a cricket camp in 1999 with his uncle's money. Dinesh Lad, his coach at the camp, asked him to change his school to Swami Vivekanand International School, where Lad was the coach and the cricket facilities were better than those at Sharma’s old school. However Sharma couldn't afford it, but the coach gave him a scholarship. he is also the alumni of Rizvi college of Arts, Science & Commerce in Mumbai.

