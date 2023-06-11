These Cricketers From WTC 2023 Final Have Impressive Education Qualifications

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 11, 2023
R. Ashwin was educated at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan and St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School. He also attended SSN college of engineering, Chennai and graduated with a BTech in Information Technology.
Marnus Labuschagne attended school at Brisbane State High School. He grew up speaking Afrikaans, and only became fluent in English after moving to Australia.
Cheteshwar Pujara completed his BBA from J.J Kundalia College, Rajkot. He did his schooling from Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidyalaya, Rajkot, Gujarat
Pat Cummins attended St Paul's Grammar School in Sydney. He then went to University of Technology, Sydney and completed Bachelors of Business in Marketing, Sports Marketing and Public Relations in 2017.
Shardul Thakur completed his early schooling at Anand Ashram Convent English High School, Palghar, Mumbai. and after that he takes admission to Swami Vivekanand International School, Palghar, From where he passed his Intermediate level examination. He is also the alumni of Rizvi college of Arts, Science & Commerce in Mumbai.
David Warner attended Matraville Public School and Randwick Boys High School in Sydney.
Ishan Kishan did his schooling at Delhi Public School, Patna. He then graduated and got his degree from the College of Commerce, Patna.
Shubman Gill passed his matriculation examinations from the Manav Mangal Smart School in Mohali, Punjab. As he was a part of the under-19 team at the age of 17, Gill could not devote enough time to his studies. As per media reports, Gill does not have a college degree.
Cameroon Green, the Flamboyant Aussie All rounder attended Scotch College in Perth.
Ajinkya Rahane cleared his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th from SV Joshi High School, Dombivli. he is also the aumni of the Rizvi College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Mumbai.
Mohammed Siraj finished his education at Safa Junior College in Hyderabad's Nampally.
Mitchell Stark was a representative cricketer of the Northern Districts Cricket Association and attended Homebush Boys High School, representing the school's 1st grade cricket team. He is also a former junior cricketer for the Berala Sports Cricket Club in Sydney, where he was known to wicket keep and bowl in the same innings.
Surya Kumar Yadav completed his elementary school at Atomic Energy Central School, Mumbai. After that, he completed his intermediate education at the Atomic Energy Junior College. Later, he got a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Pillai College of Arts, Commerce, and Science, Mumbai.
Steve Smith attended Menai High School, and left at age 17 to play cricket in England where he played club cricket for Sevenoaks Vine in the Kent Cricket League. He did so well for Sevenoaks that he was picked to play for Surrey's second XI.
Rohit Sharma joined a cricket camp in 1999 with his uncle's money. Dinesh Lad, his coach at the camp, asked him to change his school to Swami Vivekanand International School, where Lad was the coach and the cricket facilities were better than those at Sharma’s old school. However Sharma couldn't afford it, but the coach gave him a scholarship. he is also the alumni of Rizvi college of Arts, Science & Commerce in Mumbai.
Virat Kohli is Class 12th pass out cricketer. He studied till class 9th from Vishal Bharti Public School. After that, he studied at Savior Convent School in Paschim Vihar till Class 12th.
