Check impressive education degrees of these players from IPL 2023 final

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 28, 2023
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat Titans studied at the MK High School in Baroda until ninth grade before dropping out to focus on cricket.
Rashid Khan's family fled the Afghan war and lived in Pakistan for "a few years". They later returned to Afghanistan, resuming their normal life with Rashid continuing his schooling. He studied at Afghanistan's Nangarhar High School in Jalalabad.
Ajinkya Rahane cleared his Secondary School Certificate from SV Joshi High School, Dombivli. The Right handed batsman is also the alumni of Rizvi College in Mumbai.
Ruturaj Gaikwad did his primary schooling from St. Joseph school, Pune. He then studied in Lakashmibai Nadgude school in Pimple Nilakh, Pune. The right handed player completed his Polytechnic from Marathvada Mitra Mandal.
Wriddhiman Saha, the GT opener completed his schooling from Siliguri Boys’ High School in West Bengal. He then went to Siliguri College Of Commerce.
Ben Stokes moved to England at the age of 12 and grew up in the small West Cumbrian town of Cockermouth, attending Cockermouth School and playing cricket for Cockermouth Cricket Club.
Shubman Gill passed his matriculation examinations from the Manav Mangal Smart School in Mohali, Punjab.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni or the Thala completed his schooling from DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Ranchi. The helicopter shot inventor also holds a Bachelors in Commerce degree.
Thanks For Reading!