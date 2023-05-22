Suhana Khan celebrates 23rd Birthday: A look at her educational qualifications

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 22, 2023
Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan celebrates 23rd Birthday today.
Like many star kids in Mumbai, Suhana went to the famous Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
During her School time the young Khan was good in sports. She was also the football captain of her School.
After Dhirubhai Int'l School, Suhaha moved to England where she Graduated from the Ardingly College.
The famous star Kid completed her Graduation in 2019.
Suhana also won a "Russell Cup for exceptional contribution to drama" in Ardingly.
She then attended The New York University's (NYU), Tisch School of the Arts, New York, to study acting and drama.
While studying at Tisch School of Arts, Suhana was featured in many theatre shows.
The star kid will soon be making her debut in the world of entertainment with Zoya Akhtar's, The Archies. The show also feature Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Rohit Chetry.
Thanks For Reading!