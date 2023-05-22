Suhana Khan celebrates 23rd Birthday: A look at her educational qualifications

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 22, 2023

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan celebrates 23rd Birthday today.

Instagram

Like many star kids in Mumbai, Suhana went to the famous Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Instagram

During her School time the young Khan was good in sports. She was also the football captain of her School.

Instagram

After Dhirubhai Int'l School, Suhaha moved to England where she Graduated from the Ardingly College.

Instagram

The famous star Kid completed her Graduation in 2019.

Instagram

Suhana also won a "Russell Cup for exceptional contribution to drama" in Ardingly.

Instagram

She then attended The New York University's (NYU), Tisch School of the Arts, New York, to study acting and drama.

Instagram

While studying at Tisch School of Arts, Suhana was featured in many theatre shows.

Instagram

The star kid will soon be making her debut in the world of entertainment with Zoya Akhtar's, The Archies. The show also feature Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Rohit Chetry.

Instagram

