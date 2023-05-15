Check educational qualifications of 11 most popular K-pop stars

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 15, 2023

Jin from the famous BTS Band graduated from Konkuk University with a degree in Art and Acting.

HAESOO, a South Korean trot singer, holds a bachelor's degree in Pansori from the Korea National University of Arts.

Yuri graduated from Chung Ang University with a degree in Theatre and Film.

Siwon graduated from Inha University with a degree in Physical Education.

Yoona graduated from Dongguk University with a degree in Theatre Studies.

G-Dragon graduated from Gukjae Cyber University with a degree in Leisure Sports. He also earned a Master’s Degree in Content and Retail Distribution from Sejong University.

Taecyeon graduated from Dankook University with a degree in Business Studies.

Heechul graduated from Sangji Youngsoe College with a degree in English Tourism Translation. He also graduated from Sangji University with a degree in Informatics.

Yunho graduated from Chungwoon University with a master’s degree in Music Broadcasting.

Sojin graduated from Yeungnam University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Sooyoung graduated from Chung Ang University with a degree in Film Studies.

