These Bollywood female actors graduated from Mumbai University

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 21, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enrolled at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture affiliated to University of Mumbai but later gave up her education to pursue a career in modelling.
Lara Dutta graduated with a degree in economics and a minor in communications from the University of Mumbai.
Kiara Advani attended Jai Hind College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications.
Genelia D'Souza joined St. Andrew's College in Bandra to pursue her bachelor's degree of Management Studies.
Kajal Aggarwal completed her pre-university education at Jai Hind College.
Vidya Balan attended St. Xavier's College to pursue a bachelor's degree in sociology and later earned a master's degree from the University of Mumbai.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja started courses in economics and political science through University of Mumbai correspondence programme.
Tara Sutaria received a bachelor's degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science and Commerce.
Shruti Haasan moved to Mumbai to obtain a degree in psychology at St. Andrew's College.
Shabana Azmi completed a graduate degree in Psychology from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Pooja Hegde went to M. M. K. College, where she regularly participated in dance and fashion shows.
Saiee Manjrekar, Dabangg 3 famed actress also went to University of Mumbai.
