These Bollywood female actors graduated from Mumbai University

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 21, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enrolled at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture affiliated to University of Mumbai but later gave up her education to pursue a career in modelling.

Lara Dutta graduated with a degree in economics and a minor in communications from the University of Mumbai.

Kiara Advani attended Jai Hind College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications.

Genelia D'Souza joined St. Andrew's College in Bandra to pursue her bachelor's degree of Management Studies.

Kajal Aggarwal completed her pre-university education at Jai Hind College.

Vidya Balan attended St. Xavier's College to pursue a bachelor's degree in sociology and later earned a master's degree from the University of Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja started courses in economics and political science through University of Mumbai correspondence programme.

Tara Sutaria received a bachelor's degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew's College of Arts, Science and Commerce.

Shruti Haasan moved to Mumbai to obtain a degree in psychology at St. Andrew's College.

Shabana Azmi completed a graduate degree in Psychology from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

Pooja Hegde went to M. M. K. College, where she regularly participated in dance and fashion shows.

Saiee Manjrekar, Dabangg 3 famed actress also went to University of Mumbai.

