IIT Bombay alumni; see list of famous personalities from premiere institute

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 14, 2023
Bhavish Aggarwal: Co-founder of Ola. Earned B.tech degree in computer science from IIT Bombay
Getty Images
Nandan Nilekani: Co-founder of Infosys. He completed bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.
Infosys
Ajit Ranade is an economist, political analyst and reporter. Currently he is Vice Chancellor of Gokhale Institute Of Politics & Economics Pune. He is a B.Tech. degree holder in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Bombay
Parag Agarwal is an Indian-American software engineer and former CEO of Twitter. In 2005, he obtained his Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science from IIT Bombay.
Jairam Ramesh: Politician from Indian National Congress. He completed B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay.
Wikipedia
Salil Parekh: CEO & MD of Infosys Graduated from IIT Bombay in Aeronautical Engineering
Infosys
Manohar Parrikar: Former Chief Minister of Goa. He also served as the Minister of Defence under Central Government. He Graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Sharjeel Imam: An activist known for alleged hate speech against India in the CAA Protests. He completed his B.Tech. and M.Tech. from IIT-Bombay.
PTI
Sanjiv Bhatt: Former IPS officer known for his role in filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court against then CM of Gujrat. He earned an MTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay