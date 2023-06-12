 WTC Final: India, Australia Fined Heavily For Slow Over-Rates, Shubman Gill Fined 15% Of Match Fees For Showing Dissent At 3rd Umpire's Decision
India and Australia maintained slow over rates during their World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
India and Australia players have copped heavy fines. | (Credits: Twitter)

India and Australia have been hit with massive fines following an alarmingly slow over rates in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Kennington Oval. Apart from that, Indian opener Shubman Gill has also copped a hefty fine for criticising the decision to give him out on day four of the game.

India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after considering the allowances, while Australia were four overs shy. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee every time a team fails to complete the quota in allotted time. The Indian team will lose all of their match fees, while Australia have been docked 80%.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions. Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins have accepted it and pled guilty; hence, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Meanwhile, Gill is set to face further sanction for seeming to criticise the decision of the umpire on day four of the Test. The youngster has violated Article 2.7, which relates to relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. He copped a fine of further 15% of his match fee, implying he must have to pay money back as part of his punishment given he has effectively incurred 115% of match fees in fines.

Television umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled him out following a catch by Cameron Green at slip, deeming it a clean one. Later that day, Gill took to his social media handle to make a post that appeared to question the umpire's decision. Additionally, a demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record, given it was his first offense in 24 months.

Australia's inspired bowling performance triggers India's collapse:

Meanwhile, Australia coasted to a 209-run win on day five as India lost their remaining seven wickets in the first session. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane strode out as India needed another 280 runs to chase down a record 444 to win the Test.

However, Kohli perished in the first hour for 49 as Scott Boland nicked him off to Steve Smith at second slip. The remaining wickets became a mere formality for Australia as they bowled India out for 234 to lift the mace.

