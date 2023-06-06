Watch: Manchester City Presents Customized Jerseys To Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma After FA Cup Final

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their jerseys. | (Credits: Twitter)

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma attended the FA Cup final between the Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium. Following Manchester City's stiff 2-1 win over their opposition, they gifted prsonalized jerseys to the power couple, who posed for a photo with the same.

Along with Kohli and Anushka, Shubman Gill was also spotted watching the final. As the elite brand ambassadors of Puma, the couple received special invitations from the sports brand to watch the final. Hence, they added to the buzz after settling in the VIP box and soaked in the electrifying vibe of the decider. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh also went for the high-voltage event.

Manchester City stunned the Manchester United as Ilkay Gundogan scored a goal within 13 seconds of the start of the game. Later, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty opportunity into a goal to level it for the United. However, Gundogaon returned to score another goal in the 51st minute and notched a win for his side.

Virat Kohli says Indian team can't be taken lightly ahead of the WTC final:

Speaking to Star Sports on Monday, Kohli says India's last continued supremacy over Australia in the last few years has meant that opposition have a lot more respect now. He elaborated:

"The rivalry between India and Australia, in the early days, used to be a lot [more] intense. There used to be a tense environment. But after we won two series in Australia, the rivalry has turned into respect. We can't be taken lightly as a Test team. We can see the respect the oppositions have for us. They expect us to give a close fight even in their conditions. We can't be taken lightly anymore."

Kohli has to come good in the final if India are to capture the World Test Championship mace.