 FA Cup Final MUN vs MCI Live & Top Moments: Ilkay Gundogan scores fastest goal just 13 seconds to send Manchester City ahead
Live Updates

MCI vs MUN Live Score, FA Cup Final: Follow here live score and latest updates of Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final, at the Wembley Stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Ilkay Gundogan stuns Manchester United with a volley goal in the first minute 

Manchester United legend and 2 time FA Cup winner David Beckham spotted at Wembley 

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the FA Cup Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City. 

