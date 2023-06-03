FA Cup Final MUN vs MCI Live & Top Moments: Ilkay Gundogan scores fastest goal just 13 seconds to send Manchester City ahead

03 June 2023 07:43 PM IST
Ilkay Gundogan stuns Manchester United with a volley goal in the first minute
Manchester United legend and 2 time FA Cup winner David Beckham spotted at Wembley
03 June 2023 07:30 PM IST
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the FA Cup Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City.
