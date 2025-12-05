Harris Shield: Anjumam Allana & Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalay March Ahead

Defending champions Anjuman I- Islam Allana English High School Fort finished the Super League second round match on a high against I.E.S VN Sule Guruji English Medium Secondary School in the 129th Harris Shield MSSA U-16 Cricket Tournament at Air India Sports Ground, Kalina on Thursday. The match ended in a draw but Anjuman got more points due to first innings lead.

In response to Anjuman's first innings total, the VN Sule team only managed 105 all out in 35.5 overs on the second day with Moksh Shah making 34 runs. Yuvan Sharma picked (4-41) in 10.5 overs. Following on, VN Sule were 198 all out this time around in 62.1 overs. Virat Rahate scored 51, with four boundaries and four maximums. Yuvan was the star with the ball again as he grabbed a six-wicket haul, (6-73) in his 25 overs spell. Yuvan had contributed 70 runs with the bat also and his all-round performance was award with the Man of the Match award.

Modern English School Chembur Vs Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya English Medium School Vikroli at Matunga Gymkhana

The game between Modern English School Chembur and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya at Matunga Gymkhana ended with a draw. Dr. Babasaheb Ambekar took the first innings lead. Continuing their batting on day 2, Babasaheb Ambekar declared their first innings on 284-9 in 66 overs. Left-handed batter Shivam Samrat slammed a ton, 107 in 156 balls, with 17 fours and 1 six thus winning the Man of the Match. Vijay Pal made 81. Shivam and Samrat stitched a 179-run partnership in the middle for the 2nd wicket. During their 2nd innings, Modern English ended the day with 169-4 in 34 overs. Aryan Kamble top scored with 66 not out. Rajvardhan Jadhav made 50.

Earlier on the first day…While batting- Modern English School scored 232 all out in 62.5 overs.

Super 8 League Stage 4th December

Al- Barkaat MMI English School Kurla Vs Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School Parle East at Worli Sports Club

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Al-Barkaat unit declared their first innings at 356-7 in 70.4 overs. Arhaan Patel made 100 off 117 deliveries while Arhaan Syed scored 44. Aakash Mangde contributed 83 while Pradnyankur Bhalerao scored 63*. Arhaan Patel and Arhaan Syed stitched a 101 runs partnership amongst themselves for the 3rd wicket. Comin out to chase down the total, Parle Tilak ended the day with 51-5 in 15 overs.

General Education Academy Vs Dnyandeep Seva Mandal at Parsee Gymkhana

Batting first, General education Academy finished their first innings with 288 all out in 67.2 overs. Arnav Patil top scored with 83 runs, Aarush Kolhe made 53 while Shardul Fagare contributed 47 runs. Golu Pal snapped a six-wicket haul, (6-71) in 24.2 overs. In reply, Dnyandeep Seva Mandal finished day 1 with 37-1 in 15 overs.

Golu Pal- 6 wickets

U16 Harris Shield 2025-2026

Match Dates: 3rd & 4th December 2025 (Two days)

Brief Scores: Close of Day 2

Modern English School : 232 all out in 62.5 overs Kavish Gosalia 52, 82 balls, 8x4s, Vyom Salian 47, 81 balls,, Aryan Kamble 32, Adarsh Sonawane (SLA) 2/67, Ayush Chavan (OB) 2/55, Advait Tiwari (LBG) 2/57, Vijay Pal (SLA) 2/16 & 169/4 in 34 overs Aryan Kamble 66*, 93 balls, 10x4s, Rajvardhan Jadhav 50, Dhairya Patil 44, drew with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya : 284 all out in 66 overs Shivam Samrat 107, 156 balls, 204 mins, 17x4s, 1x6s, Vijay Pal 81, 143 balls, 10x4s, 3x6s, Advait Tiwari 36, Nishad Parab (SLA) 4/39.

Match drawn Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalay takes first innings lead.

Anjuman Islam Allana English School: 256 all out in 66 overs Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 71, 101 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s, Yvan Sharma 70, 50 balls, 9x4s, 3x6s, Ramprasad Vishwakarma 43, Rajveer Lad (OB) 5/62, Moksh Shah 2/31 & 18/0 in 1 over drew with VN Sule Guruji English School : 105 all out in 35.5 overs Moksh Shah 34 Yuvan Sharma (SLA) 4/41 & 198 (F/O)all out in 62.1 overs Vivek Sarvankar 35, Virat Rahate 51, Sairaj Nakhwa 30, Yuvan Sharma 6/73

Match drawn Anjuman Islam Allana English School takes first innings lead.

Match Dates: 4th & 5th December 2025 (Two Days) End of Day 1

Al Barkaat MMI English School: 356/7d in 70.4 overs Armaan Patel 100, 117 balls, 134 mins, 15x4s, 4x6s, Akash Mangde 83, 83 balls, 134 mins, 15x4s, 4x6s, Pradnyankumar 63*, 67 balls, 75 mins, 5x4s, Arhaan Syed 44 vs Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Med.: 51/5 in 15 overs

General Education Academy: 288 all out in 67.2 overs Arnav Patil 83, 77 balls, 8x4s, Aarush Kolhe 53, Shardul Fagare 47, Tanay Prasad 38, Golu Pal 6/71 vs Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s: 37/1 in 15 overs