TENxYOU Associates With Leading Harris Shield Tournament Teams To Equip Young Talent For The Season

TENxYOU today announced the sponsorship of cricket jerseys for the top eight teams participating in the prestigious Harris Shield Tournament. This partnership underscores TENxYOU’s commitment to nurturing grassroots cricket talent and supporting the next generation of champions.



The 129th edition of the Harris Shield Tournament, one of India’s oldest and most respected school-level cricket competitions, has been a launchpad for countless cricketing legends. Over the years, it has produced world-class cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, Wasim Jaffer, and Rohit Sharma, among others. Known for its rich legacy and competitive spirit, the tournament continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the careers of India’s finest players. With hundreds of schools participating each year, Harris Shield is more than a competition—it is a tradition that celebrates talent, perseverance, and the spirit of cricket.



Speaking on the occasion, cricket icon, Co-founder and Chief Inspiration Officer for TENxYOU, Sachin Tendulkar, said, " Harris Shield holds a very special place in my heart. Those matches taught me discipline, teamwork, and resilience—qualities that stayed with me throughout my career. Supporting this tournament means giving young players the same platform that shaped my journey."



Karthik Gurumurthy, CEO and Co-founder of TENxYOU, added, "At TENxYOU, we believe in catching talent young and providing them with everything it takes to create a brighter future—one where India never stops playing. This sponsorship is more than just jerseys; it’s about empowering young athletes, fueling their dreams, and building a strong foundation for Indian cricket."



Looking ahead, TENxYOU plans to deepen its engagement at the grassroots level by equipping players with the best gear and resources to help them perform at their peak. From high-quality kits to advanced training support, the brand aims to ensure that every aspiring cricketer gets the opportunity to shine, regardless of background.



TENxYOU’s vision is to create a sporting ecosystem where talent meets opportunity, and India continues to produce champions who inspire the world. By investing in school-level tournaments like Harris Shield, TENxYOU is laying the groundwork for a future where cricket remains a source of pride and passion for generations to come.