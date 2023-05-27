 WATCH: Anushka Sharma takes a hilarious dig at Virat Kohli's celebration, his epic comeback goes viral!
During a chat show segment, Anushka was playfully challenged to sledge Kohli, and she skillfully imitated a wicketkeeper while delivering a perfect taunt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently stole the spotlight at an event with their hilarious banter, capturing the hearts of many. The former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the renowned Bollywood actress engaged in a series of entertaining games that delighted the audience. Their candid conversations have swiftly become viral sensations across social media platforms.

During a chat show segment, Anushka was playfully challenged to sledge Kohli, and she skilfully imitated a wicketkeeper while delivering a perfect taunt. She humorously quipped, "Aaj 24th April hai, aaj toh run bana le Kohli" (Today is April 24, at least score runs today, Kohli). The crowd erupted in laughter, thoroughly enjoying the light-hearted exchange.

However, displaying his quick wit, Kohli promptly crafted a reply that tickled the funny bones of those present and added to the lively atmosphere.

Anushka Sharma pulls Virat Kohli's on-field celebration to perfection

"Jitni tumhari puri team ne April, May, June, July mein run nahi banaye hai utne match hai mere. (I have more matches than all of your team's combined scores in April, May, June, and July).

During the event, Anushka Sharma was playfully tasked with imitating Virat Kohli's exuberant celebration after taking a wicket. The former Indian cricket captain is renowned for his passionate and energetic displays of jubilation whenever a wicket falls. Anushka, showing her playful side, managed to capture the essence of Kohli's spirit perfectly. With infectious enthusiasm, she sprinted around the vicinity, celebrating emphatically, while Kohli couldn't help but burst into laughter at her spot-on rendition.

“Dekho,ye sab cheezein hoti hain moment mein, ye baar baar chala ke aise mat kiya karo yaar, mere ko badi sharam aati hai (See, such things happen in the heat of the moment, don't play them again, I feel embarrassed), Kohli said while pointing towards the TV as the crowd cheered Anushka's attempt.

