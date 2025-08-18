Viral! Jung Hoo Lee Takes Incredible Catch With Knees During San Francisco Giants Vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB Game; Video

Image: MLB/X

San Francisco Giants centre fielder Jung Hoo Lee took what might be the best catch of the MLB season. What was more shocking was that he took the catch with his knees. With Tampa Bay's Yandy Díaz driving a pitch deep, Lee chased the ball down with a full sprint to his left.

As he slid on his left leg to make the grab, the ball popped out of his glove, bounced off his thigh, rolled down his leg and then, in a move few could replicate Lee managed to trap it between his knees before scooping it back into his glove. The video of the catch has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Yahoo Report, Lee while speakign about his catch during postgame said, “It was a funny catch for sure. I did catch it, but it felt like it was dropping down, going under my body starting from the chest. As soon as I felt the ball dropping down my body, I felt like I had to squeeze and in the end, I squeezed it with my calves.”

Lee's teammate Drew Gilbert, who had a front-row seat to the spectacle, could only smile as Lee stood up and showed the ball to the umpire, proof in hand or rather, glove.

Lee helps Giants register victory

The 26-year-old South Korean has been one of the Giants' brightest stars in a challenging season. He signed a six-year, $113 million deal before the 2024 season and he’s making it look worth every penny.

After a promising rookie year cut short by a shoulder injury, Lee returned in 2025 stronger than ever, anchoring the outfield and winning over fans with both his glove and his bat.

Lee’s highlight-reel play came at a crucial time for San Francisco, who had only one home win in their previous 15 games. Courtesy of the 7-1 win the the Giants have now put themselves back into the playoff race