 IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

IPL teams have given phenomenal returns compared to the stock market, with the Rajasthan Royals leading the pack with 29 times returns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

IPL teams have showcased exceptional performance, surpassing stock market returns. Among them, the Rajasthan Royals lead the pack, delivering a remarkable 29 times return on investment.

Outperforming Sensex and Blue Chip stocks

According to research conducted by Treelife, investing Rs 1 lakh in IPL teams would have yielded significantly higher returns compared to investing in the Sensex or blue chip stocks.

Impressive Returns by IPL Teams

  1. Rajasthan Royals: The top-performing team, generating a massive 29 times return. The initial investment of Rs 1 lakh has now grown to Rs 29.07 lakhs.

  2. Kolkata Knight Riders: Following closely, they have achieved a return of 28 times.

  3. Chennai Super Kings: With a return of 24 times, they secure the third spot.

  4. Mumbai Indians: Not far behind, they have gained 22 times on the initial investment.

Comparing with Stock Market Returns

In comparison to the stock market, several notable companies have delivered varying returns:

  • BSE Sensex: Offering a return of 3 times.

  • Reliance Industries and Wipro: Both delivering a return of 3 times.

  • Infosys: Impressive return of 6 times.

  • Hindustan Unilever: Excellent return of 13 times.

  • SBI: Providing a return of 1.6 times.

  • Tata Steel: Offering a return of 0.7 times.

IPL Team Valuations

The valuations of IPL teams highlight their significant worth in the market:

  1. Mumbai Indians: Highest valuation at Rs 10,673 crore.

  2. Chennai Super Kings: Valued at Rs 9,442 crore.

  3. Kolkata Knight Riders: Valued at Rs 9,031 crore.

  4. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Valued at Rs 8,415 crore.

  5. Delhi Capitals: Valued at Rs 8,497 crore.

  6. Rajasthan Royals: Valued at Rs 8,210 crore.

  7. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Valued at Rs 7,964 crore.

  8. Kings XI Punjab: Valued at Rs 7,594 crore.

Valuations of New Teams

The two new teams in the IPL have also garnered significant valuations:

  • Lucknow Super Giants: Valued at Rs 8,825 crore.

  • Gujarat Titans: Valued at Rs 6,979 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

'He takes someone else's trash and makes them treasure': Matthew Hayden on MS Dhoni's captaincy...

'He takes someone else's trash and makes them treasure': Matthew Hayden on MS Dhoni's captaincy...

From youngest ODI double-centurion to smashing IPL hundreds for fun: Here are all of Shubman Gill's...

From youngest ODI double-centurion to smashing IPL hundreds for fun: Here are all of Shubman Gill's...

'To lose two players like that, that was difficult': MI coach Mark Boucher laments the absence of...

'To lose two players like that, that was difficult': MI coach Mark Boucher laments the absence of...

'KL Rahul undergoing rehab': Twitter trolls Indian opener after being spotted in a night club in...

'KL Rahul undergoing rehab': Twitter trolls Indian opener after being spotted in a night club in...