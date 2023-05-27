IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

IPL teams have showcased exceptional performance, surpassing stock market returns. Among them, the Rajasthan Royals lead the pack, delivering a remarkable 29 times return on investment.
Outperforming Sensex and Blue Chip stocks
According to research conducted by Treelife, investing Rs 1 lakh in IPL teams would have yielded significantly higher returns compared to investing in the Sensex or blue chip stocks.
Impressive Returns by IPL Teams
Rajasthan Royals: The top-performing team, generating a massive 29 times return. The initial investment of Rs 1 lakh has now grown to Rs 29.07 lakhs.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Following closely, they have achieved a return of 28 times.
Chennai Super Kings: With a return of 24 times, they secure the third spot.
Mumbai Indians: Not far behind, they have gained 22 times on the initial investment.
Comparing with Stock Market Returns
In comparison to the stock market, several notable companies have delivered varying returns:
BSE Sensex: Offering a return of 3 times.
Reliance Industries and Wipro: Both delivering a return of 3 times.
Infosys: Impressive return of 6 times.
Hindustan Unilever: Excellent return of 13 times.
SBI: Providing a return of 1.6 times.
Tata Steel: Offering a return of 0.7 times.
IPL Team Valuations
The valuations of IPL teams highlight their significant worth in the market:
Mumbai Indians: Highest valuation at Rs 10,673 crore.
Chennai Super Kings: Valued at Rs 9,442 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Valued at Rs 9,031 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Valued at Rs 8,415 crore.
Delhi Capitals: Valued at Rs 8,497 crore.
Rajasthan Royals: Valued at Rs 8,210 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Valued at Rs 7,964 crore.
Kings XI Punjab: Valued at Rs 7,594 crore.
Valuations of New Teams
The two new teams in the IPL have also garnered significant valuations:
Lucknow Super Giants: Valued at Rs 8,825 crore.
Gujarat Titans: Valued at Rs 6,979 crore.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)