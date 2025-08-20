'Got A Wonderful Scarf': Danielle Collins Says She & Her Dog Quincy Are 'Getting Spoiled' Amid US Open 2025; Video

Danielle Collins with her dog Quincy. | (Credits: X)

American Tennis player Danielle Collins hilariously revealed that she and her dog Quincy have been getting spoiled quite a bit amid US Open 2025. Collins, who was speaking at a press conference, stated that the chefs cooking for the players amid the tournament, have been taking care of Quincy too.

Collins eased into the semi-finals of the mixed-doubles as she teamed up with Christian Harrison, defeating Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton. The duo will face Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the semi-final on August 21, Thursday.

Speaking at the presser after the victory, the 31-year-old revealed:

"US Open has been hooking him up. He got a wonderful scarf as a welcome gift. He got a yeti dog bowl and what else? He's been eating salmon and sweet potatoes. The wonderful chef upstairs have been making him some nice meals. He had bacon and eggs for breakfast today. So, what's it going to be tonight, Quincy? Is it going to be surf and turf? So, we're getting spoiled here and so is Quicny."

"I’ve had him since he was eight weeks old" - Danielle Collins on her dog

Collins further stated that she cannot fathom the fact that her dog is 35-year-old when it comes to dog years. As quoted by Tennis.com, she added:

"I’ve had him since he was eight weeks old. He’s five and a half now. He’s still my baby. I don’t believe it when people tell me with dog years it’s like, seven for every year. I cannot grasp the fact that he’s technically like a 35-year-old man. It’s just not true. I don’t believe it!"

Collins' current ranking is No. 489.