US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu & Jack Draper's Awkward Handshake Raises Eyebrows During Mixed Doubles Event; Video

The revamped mixed doubles event at the US Open saw Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula taking on Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in the first round. Draper and Pegula proved why they were seeded first, delivering a clinical 4-2, 4-2 win in the fast-paced ‘fast four’ format. But it was the post-match moment that caught most of the attention. Raducanu and Draper, both British stars, exchanged only a quick and noticeably cold handshake, that grabbed eyeballs.

Raducanu and Alcaraz’s brief campaign may have ended early, but the buzz around their partnership both on and off the court drew significant attention. On the other hand, Draper has continued his strong run in the tournament. He and Pegula cruised through their quarterfinal match against Russian duo Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva with a commanding 4-1, 4-1 victory. They now face the formidable team of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the semifinals

What's next for Carlos Alcaraz?

Alcaraz, who had just clinched the Cincinnati Open title less than 24 hours prior, is now fully focused on his US Open singles campaign, entering as the top favourite following Jannik Sinner’s unfortunate retirement in the final due to illness.

US Open Mixed Doubles other results

Vavassori and Errani downed 2022 Wimbledon singles winner Elena Rybakina and 2024 US Open singles finalist Taylor Fritz 4-2, 4-2, before outlasting Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev 4-1, 5-4(4) in the quarter-finals.

The Italian pair will face Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison after the last-minute tournament additions advanced to the semis with a stunning 4-1, 5-4(2) win over fellow Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend.

The 2022 singles champion Iga Swiatek showed little sign of fatigue a day after clinching the title in Cincinnati, as she and teammate Casper Ruud downed American duo Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe 4-1, 4-2 in their opener.

They made easy work of Grand Slam doubles finalist Caty McNally and partner Lorenzo Musetti 4-1, 4-2 later in the day, to claim another of the semi-final spots.