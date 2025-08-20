Flying Phil Salt! England Star Plucks One-Handed Blinder In Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals The Hundred 2025 Match; Video

Phil Salt plucked an outstanding catch. | (Credits: X)

England and Manchester Originals opener Phil Salt plucked a stunning one-handed catch during The Hundred 2025 match against Trent Rockets at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. Salt timed his dive to perfection to pluck the ball out of thin air to give the Originals a much-needed breakthrough as they were defending a paltry score.

The dismissal occurred when Josh Tongue came on to bowl and Max Holden drove on the up but had clearly mistimed the shot. Salt kept his eyes on the ball and timed his dive to perfection, leaving commentator Simon Doull stunned.

Phil Salt flops with the bat as Manchester Originals slip to their fourth defeat

Although Salt was one of the only three batters of the Manchester Originals to reach double figures, the visiting side managed only a score of 98 in their innings. The 28-year-old, who was the captain, rallied his bowlers to dismiss Joe Root (4), Tom Banton (11) and Holden (7), but Rehan Ahmed's unbeaten 35-ball 45, propelled the Rockets to a very comfortable seven-wicket victory.

Having lost four out of their six matches, Manchester Originals are languishing at the bottom half of the table. But Rockets have four out of five wins this year, meaning they are second in the points table. The final of the third edition will be contested on August 31 as Oval Invincibles eye their third consecutive crown. The Invincibles are currently at the top of the table with four victories in five games.

England's home season still has six white-ball matches scheduled as they will face South Africa in three ODIs and as many T20Is, beginning on September 1.