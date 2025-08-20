UP T20 League: Ball Boy Takes Sensational Low Catch Near Boundary Rope During MRM Vs LFC Match; Video

Image: UP T20 League/Instagram

A heartwarming and unexpected moment lit up the UP T20 League as a young ball boy pulled off a stunning low catch on the boundary during the match between the Lucknow Falcons and Meerut Mavericks at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The moment took place during the second innings when a lofted shot from a Lucknow Falcons batter sailed toward the deep mid-wicket region. The ball went for a six. As the ball was about to hit the ground outside the boundary ropes, a ball boy stationed there leaned forward and cleanly plucked the ball inches off the ground.

The moment drew loud cheers from the crowd. The young ball boy’s sharp reflexes and clean technique left spectators stunned, and within minutes, the clip of the catch began circulating widely on social media platforms.

The UP T20 League has already delivered thrilling matches, but this unexpected fielding brilliance from the sidelines may just be one of the most talked-about highlights of the season.

UP T20 League: Naman Tiwari's Ice-Cold Stare After Dismissing Abhay Pratap Singh Goes Viral; Video

The UP T20 League witnessed a heated moment during the match between Noida Kings and Lucknow Falcons, as Noida pacer Naman Tiwari delivered a fiery spell that included a dramatic send-off to Falcons batter Abhay Pratap Singh.

In a tense over that turned the tide for Noida Kings, Tiwari clean bowled Abhay Pratap Singh with a pinpoint delivery that crashed into the stumps. The young bowler gave a cold, intense stare-down to the departing batter, holding his pose as Singh walked off the pitch.

The moment sparked immediate buzz on social media and in the stadium, with fans cheering the aggression and passion shown by the fast bowler. While the stare may have walked a fine line between confidence and provocation, it reflected the high-stakes nature of the encounter between the two teams.

Tiwari's wicket proved to be a crucial breakthrough, helping Noida Kings regain control during a key phase of the match. His pace and energy throughout the spell added intensity to what was already a tightly contested league fixture.

While cricket is often celebrated for its sportsmanship, moments like these bring out the emotional fire that fuels competition. For Noida Kings, Tiwari’s attitude may well become a symbol of the team’s fighting spirit in the tournament.