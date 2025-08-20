'3 People Over The Summer...': Dinesh Karthik’s Hilarious Banter With Andy Flower During The Hundred Tournament Goes Viral; Video

Image: Sky Sports Cricket/X

Cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik has once again proven that his wit is as sharp off the field as it was behind the stumps. During a light-hearted moment in the ongoing season of The Hundred, Karthik's cheeky exchange with former Zimbabwean cricketer and coach Andy Flower sparked laughter among fans and quickly went viral on social media.

Karthik couldn't resist poking fun at Flower’s famously serious demeanor. In his signature tongue-in-cheek style, DK quipped, “Three people over the summer, they haven't found a way to get them to smile: Gautam Gambhir, Nasser Hussain, and you (Andy).”

The comment caught Flower slightly off guard, but he played along gamely. With a calm smile, he replied, “DK, people misunderstand me completely, you know that.” Not one to miss a beat, Karthik chuckled and shot back, “I do.”

The exchange was captured during the live broadcast and instantly became a talking point online. Fans praised Karthik's effortless humor and ability to bring levity to the commentary box, while also appreciating Flower’s good-natured response. The moment was especially delightful for viewers familiar with the no-nonsense images of Gambhir, Hussain, and Flower; three figures often seen as intense and stern on air.

The Hundred has brought not just thrilling matches but also memorable moments like these, reminding fans that cricket isn’t just about competition, it’s also about camaraderie, personality, and the occasional well-timed joke.

Pantastic Moment! Alastair Cook And David Warner Hilariously Attempt To Play Rishabh Pant's Iconic Paddle Sweep Shot; Video

During the Hundred tournament, former England captain Alastair Cook and Australian star David Warner tried to imitate Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant’s trademark paddle sweep shot. Known for its unique flair, the shot involves getting down on one knee and then rolling over after playing the ball, showcasing Pant’s fearless and inventive batting style.

Cook and Warner, at different times during the tournament, playfully attempted this difficult stroke, highlighting their admiration for Pant’s unorthodox approach. While neither pulled off the move perfectly, their efforts brought smiles and showcased the impact Pant’s style has had on top international cricketers.

The paddle sweep has become a signature shot for Pant, combining agility, creativity, and audacity, and is increasingly influencing players worldwide. Both Cook and Warner’s attempts underscore the growing global recognition of Pant’s dynamic batting techniques.